2 men accused of breaking into coin machine at car wash

Police say they are looking for two men accused of breaking into a coin machine at a car wash in Cartersville.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31 at the Sunshine Car Wash, which is located in the 1100 block of Burnt Hickory Road.

Police say the men were driving a dark Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Cartersville police at (770) 607-6169.

