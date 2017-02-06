Police: Men exposed themselves to victims in Carrollton

CBS46 is following the hunt for not one, but two men detectives say are targeting unsuspecting women.

The men are exposing themselves in public places, but the fear is unless they are caught, these men could soon be involved in more violent acts.

The first incident happened at an area CVS Pharmacy, where police say a man approached a person, got their attention, and then exposed himself when the victim looked at him.

Only two hours later, police say the mystery man exposed himself to a female employee inside a Kroger, and in both cases we've learned he wasn't just pulling his pants down.

"He was handling himself in front of the person," said Detective Daniel Keever with Carrollton police. Keever says along with the man linked to the CVS and Kroger crimes, there's possibly a second man who exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot near the grocery store days later.

Keever says it's vital to catch the suspects now before their crimes take a violent turn.

