Two men accused of breaking into 5 vehicles in Gainesville

Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >