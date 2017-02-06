Five-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Police say a 5-year-old child died after an accidental shooting on Monday in Fort Valley.

The incident occurred in Fort Valley, which is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Police say officers responded to the Indian Oaks Apartments just before 8 p.m., where they found that the child was accidentally shot.

The child was taken to the hospital and declared dead, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Officials have not specified exactly how the child was shot.

