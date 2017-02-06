Proposed law would require insurance companies to cover autistic children until 21

There's a tug of war at the Georgia State Capitol with your money right in the middle. The issue is important to families, but it could also make your health insurance more expensive.

State lawmakers want to help families in Georgia with autistic children. Insurance companies currently have to cover treatment for Autistic children until they are 6-years-old.

A proposed law would raise that age to 21.

We wanted to know how you'll pay for that extra coverage, whether it's from your taxes or your insurance premiums, and went to the State Capitol for answers.

We made phone calls and looked at studies and figures all day. Here's what we came up with for you -- this would affect premiums of small businesses in the state, not state employees.

But is it fair, or does it make business sense to make these small businesses, and ultimately you the customer, pay to treat these children?

Melissa Solares says her son, Arturo, is hard-working and kind, but she remembers what it was like when he was just 18-months-old. He didn't speak and it didn't get better.

"My child, at the age of 4, couldn't answer, 'What's your name?' [or] 'How old are you?" Solares said.

He was diagnosed with autism and that's why she's fighting to get a new bill passed that would make it mandatory for insurance to cover autistic children in Georgia until they're 21-years-old.

"It was overwhelming to accept that there may be no hope, and without treatment that's a real possibility," Solares said.

Research for Autism Speaks shows that the average increase in premiums nationwide is 32 cents per member, per month. The Georgia Association of Health Plans says, "Our hearts go out to those impacted by autism. The debate will be about how much this new average will increase premiums, but there is no debate that it will increase premiums for Georgia's small businesses."

"If you are getting treatment, that child will be in special ed from 3-21, and then they will go on to disability, SSI and all sorts of benefits," Solares said.

Arturo got intensive treatment that his parents paid for out-of-pocket. The kind child is at grade level and is thriving, besides being sweet to his sister, and he has big plans.

When asked what he wanted to be, he said...

"A weatherman. That drives a big truck!"

And mom says it could not have happened without an early diagnosis and treatment.

We also reached out to the Georgia chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business. The state director says there are more than 960,000 small businesses in the state. He says the agency has not taken an official position, but is still evaluating the potential impact, short and long-term, because costs are almost always passed on to small businesses, customers and employees.

