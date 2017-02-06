Proposed law would require insurance companies to cover autistic children until 21

Three people have been arrested and police are searching for one other person following a robbery and police chase in Buckhead early Thursday morning.More >
An adult store with items seen through its window is on one of the busiest streets in Atlanta, and thousands of cars drive by "Tokyo Valentino" on Northside Drive across the from Georgia Tech every day.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at probation and parole. We got to ride along with a probation officer in Clayton County and uncovered what it takes to manage a caseload of young offenders.More >
Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
There are big plans for Atlanta's growing tiny house movement. City leaders have approved a measure allowing super small homes.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Immigration and Customs enforcement officials said a former Kennesaw State student who was formerly protected as a dreamer had her protection revoked because she deceived law enforcement.More >
An adult store with items seen through its window is on one of the busiest streets in Atlanta, and thousands of cars drive by "Tokyo Valentino" on Northside Drive across the from Georgia Tech every day.More >
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey drew polarizing reactions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Georgia. Read more: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Read more: Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him U.S. Senator David Perdue released a statement in support of the president's decision. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him," Perdue said. "The FB...More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a bill allowing parents to transfer legal authority for a child to a family member or an outside agency, urging lawmakers instead to focus on comprehensive changes to the state's foster care and adoption law next year.More >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in a suburban Atlanta congressional district ahead of a runoff in a heated special election.More >
