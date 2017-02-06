Severe storms south of Atlanta

Showers and a few storms are currently moving through north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

What to expect

You can expect mostly rain in metro Atlanta, although a few lightning strikes are possible. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low and there are currently no warnings for metro Atlanta. However, there is currently a severe thunderstorm warning for Meriwether and Troup counties.

Your drive home

As you head home from work, expect scattered rain, however, this activity will move out by 8 p.m., so it'll be dry in metro Atlanta prior to bedtime.

Plan your day



7 PM

Scattered storms. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Scattered storms. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 61°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

6:15 p.m.

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

