Bye, Falcons. Kyle Shanahan officially named 49ers as new head coach

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season.

The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. He will be formally introduced at a news conference later this week.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994. Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.

Atlanta Falcons name new Offensive Coordinator

Sports Director Fred Kalil has learned the Falcons will name Steve Sarkisian as their new Offensive Coordinator, replacing the outgoing Kyle Shanahan, who is taking the head coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisan was University of Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator in the NCAA championship game, replacing Lane Kiffin, who left the school for the head coaching position at Florida Atlantic University.

We’ll hear more from Head Coach Dan Quinn, who is speaking the media at 1 p.m.

