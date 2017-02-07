Teen shot to death in Roswell apartment complex

Police said a teen was shot to death at an apartment complex in Roswell on February 7, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Roswell police are working to find out who shot a teenager and why at an apartment complex on Saratoga Drive.

Police said they got the call of shots fired around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find the teen shot. They tried to resuscitate the teen on the scene but were unable save him.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out who shot the 17-year old. They are also unclear on the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities are now working to investigate the incident.

