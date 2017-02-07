PD: Teen was practicing driving in stolen car when she struck cruiser

Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 News has received word that a train and tractor trailer have collided in southern Fulton County.More >
An adult store with items seen through its window is on one of the busiest streets in Atlanta, and thousands of cars drive by "Tokyo Valentino" on Northside Drive across the from Georgia Tech every day.More >
After a group of youngsters showed up asking if they could use the basketball goal at Station 85 in Alpharetta, firefighters inside were quick to oblige.More >
Three people have been arrested and police are searching for one other person following a robbery and police chase in Buckhead early Thursday morning.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at probation and parole. We got to ride along with a probation officer in Clayton County and uncovered what it takes to manage a caseload of young offenders.More >
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
An adult store with items seen through its window is on one of the busiest streets in Atlanta, and thousands of cars drive by "Tokyo Valentino" on Northside Drive across the from Georgia Tech every day.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
Police say a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound in Barrow County Wednesday.More >
