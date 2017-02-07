PD: Teen was practicing driving in stolen car when she struck cruiser

Police said a teenager will be charged after she struck a police car while practicing driving overnight Tuesday.

The teenage girl was reportedly practicing in a stolen car in the Pittsburgh neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when she struck the police cruiser. No one was injured.

The officer in the cruiser was leaving Pittman Park in SW Atlanta on Garibaldi St. when the girl struck his car. Police said it was pure chance and the officer didn't know the car was stolen before the girl struck him.

There wasn't much damage to either vehicle. The girl was questioned on the scene.

