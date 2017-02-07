(Former?) Falcons fan buries shirt bearing "bad luck"

According to a tweet, a Falcons fan took his disdain for the team's loss in the big game to a whole other level: underground.

The tweet, posted the Monday after the Atlanta Falcons gave up a 25-point lead for the New England Patriots to lose Super Bowl 51, shows the jersey in a Ziploc Bag in a hole.

"If you have un-earthed this, you have not found anything vintage or cool," the note in the bag says.

The note calls the shirt bad luck and warns anyone who finds it to "seriously re-bury it immediately."

"If you are still curious and don't believe me, Google Super Bowl 51. This shirt blew a 25-point lead," the note, dated February 6, 2017 says.

A friend of mine buried his Falcons jersey today... pic.twitter.com/CK7ikOlGfV — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) February 7, 2017

@SouthernbeLLSU @valleyshook someone is going to find that in 60 years and have no clue what google is — Hamp Hickman (@HampHickman) February 7, 2017

