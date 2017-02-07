Jazz crush Hawks 120-95; Hot-shooting Hayward has 30 points

Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore, left; Dennis Schroder, center, of Germany; and Dwight Howard, right, smile during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo)

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz broke open a close game with 10 straight points in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 on Monday night.

Hayward, who scored a season-high 33 points in Utah's 105-98 win over Charlotte on Saturday, had 15 points as the Jazz built a 27-14 lead in the first quarter.

Utah led 40-23 in the second quarter before Atlanta had a strong finish to the half and cut the deficit to 54-50.

The Jazz led by only three points early in the second half before a basket by George Hill, who had 22 points, started the decisive 10-0 run. Hill had two three-point plays to close the run.

Utah made 16 of 20 shots in the third quarter while outscoring Atlanta 37-23.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 21 points.

