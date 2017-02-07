Police ID suspect after man found shot to death at gas station

Police have identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a gas station in Norcross late February 3.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Valero gas station on Beaver Ruin Road.

Witnesses say the victim and suspect, identified as 19 year-old Nickolas Young were involved in an verbal altercation that led to the shooting. Young fled in a light-colored Toyota 4-Runner or similar SUV.

The victim has been identified as 34 year-old Vitali Mialik of Suwanee.

Do you know this man? He is the suspect in last nights homicide at Valero gas station in Norcross. Call @crmstoppersATL 4045778477 with tips pic.twitter.com/NOKv9bVDSz — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 4, 2017

Young has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case. Police are also looking for another unidentified suspect.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

