Atlanta Dream announce preseason game at Minnesota

The Atlanta Dream will open its historic 10th season with a preseason game at Minnesota on Friday, May 5.

The game will be played at the Lynx 2017 home, the XCEL Energy Center.



“We are excited to get back on the floor,” Head Coach Michael Cooper said. “This is a great team to compete against as we get ready to open our 2017 season.”



The 2016 WNBA runner-up features four Olympians on its roster. They include Lawrenceville, Ga., native and 2014 WNBA MVP Maya Moore, as well as Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and Sylvia Fowles.



The 2017 season opens on May 13 when the Dream travel to Connecticut as part of the WNBA Tip-Off presented by Verizon.



The Dream home opener is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 against the visiting Chicago Sky. Season and group tickets are available now. For more information, visit atlantadream.net or call 877.977.7729.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.