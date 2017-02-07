Atlanta City Council schedules work session on animal control, regulation

Atlanta City Councilmember Andre Dickens has called for a work session to discuss legislation related to animal control and regulation due to the recent increase in attacks by dangerous and vicious dogs.

Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms, District 11, has proposed legislation to provide more restrictive control and regulation of vicious and dangerous dogs within the city of Atlanta and to ensure that the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances is consistent with state law regarding such animals.

This work session will provide the City Council an opportunity to further discuss Councilmember Bottoms’ legislation and hear from a variety of partners including the Fulton County City Manager, Dick Anderson, Fulton County Animal Services Executive Director, Lara Hudson, and subject matter experts on:

- Statistics and other data on dog/animal attacks in the City;

- Public awareness, education, and prevention strategies regarding dog/animal attacks; and

- Potential approaches to better enforcement of current laws regarding dog/animal attacks.

The public is invited to the Council work session and are encouraged to submit written comment to Julia Pulidindi at jrpulidindi@atlantaga.gov.

The work session will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8 in Committee Room No. 1, Atlanta Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.