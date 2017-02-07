3 arrested after police witness them breaking into car

Three people have been arrested in connection to a car break-in on Fountainhead Lane.

Atlanta Police arrested Montravius Wilson, 18, along with two teens; both 14 years of age, Thursday, February 2. The arrest came after Zone 2 officers witnessed the males breaking out the window of a vehicle and removing items from it.

The suspects led officers on a foot chase; however, officers were able to capture all three suspects and recover the items stolen from the vehicle.

Wilson and the teens are charged with entering auto and obstruction. Wilson is also charged with giving a false names to law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.