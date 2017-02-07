Man wanted for double murder turns himself into custody

A man that police say is responsible for the death of two people in Riverdale has turned himself into custody.

Police issued a warrant for Deanthony Ealey, 23, in connection to the death of two people in a parking lot of a Walmart in the 7000 block of Highway 85.

Ealey met Sheriff Victor Hill at an undisclosed location and was brought in without incident.

According to authorities, Ealey got into the rear passenger seat of a Malibu occupied by Aaliyah Royal and Cameron Woods, January 13. He later fatally shot both victims.

