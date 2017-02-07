Police: Non-custodial mother takes child

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Serenity Dudley, 4, is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Chastity Dudley, 21.

According to authorities, Serenity’s father, Gregory Miller, was granted full custody through the DeKalb County Superior Court. Before she was served with the papers, Chastity left with the child and their whereabouts are unknown.

Prior to going missing, Chastity and Serenity lived on Park Lake Lane in Peachtree Corners. There is no indication that Serenity has been or will be harmed.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

