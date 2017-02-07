Police: Non-custodial mother takes child

A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A Newton High School student was arrested after police said they robbed a classmate at gunpoint in the restroom at Newton High.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
If you live in Duluth, you can send police private messages on NextDoor.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed Kathy Patterson and her two children, and leaving Brent Patterson, her husband as the sole survivor.More >
Students will be back in class at a Gwinnett County school following a threat posted on social media on Wednesday.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
