In need of a job? Department of Justice is hiring

The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is seeking qualified applicants to fill positions at 26 secure facilities across the state.

Commissioner Niles announced that DJJ recruiters will be in College Park on February 9th; Woodstock on February 10th; Lovejoy on February 16th; and McRae on February 23rd.

Recruiters are seeking mature, responsible applicants who will embrace the kind of career that will make a real difference in their lives, the lives of juveniles under DJJ care and in their communities.

“We’re always looking for applicants who can apply their knowledge and experience in corrections, the military or law enforcement to work in a structured juvenile justice system environment,” the Commissioner said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice offers complete state health and benefit packages with improved compensation. DJJ provides a vigorous training program to juvenile corrections officers at its own certified state training academy.

“We’re recruiting in locations all over Georgia to find motivated applicants who can accept the personal challenge of helping young offenders through their troubled life transitions while committed to state custody,” Commissioner Niles explained.

