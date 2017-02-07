GSU students upset with new graduation location

Georgia State students are upset that their graduation ceremony will be different this year.

Typically Georgia State holds its commencement ceremony at the Georgia Dome. The dome closes for good in March forcing the school to hold the ceremonies at the Georgia Tech McCamish Pavilion Center.

"All the four years I visited all my friends' graduation.. I was like, 'I'm going to be at the dome where it's Georgia State and now it's like I have to graduate at Georgia Tech and I feel [bad]... like we go to Georgia State we don't go to Georgia Tech," Aleigha Cass, a senior at GSU told CBS46.

Georgia State says they can't have it at Philips Arena because of the NBA play offs. Turner Field, which the university now owns, will be under construction.

The change of venue means students will be limited to six tickets each. Previously there was no limit.

"My immediate family is really big. I have to choose between one of my brothers to come to my graduation which is kind of sad and kind of hard for me," Cass said.

"For me personally, it's a big year, graduation and I'd like to enjoy it with my family and have them in there with me," Dralon Moreland, another GSU senior said.

The graduating class will be divided in two different ceremonies. One will be held on Monday, May 8th and the other on Tuesday, May 9th.

Georgia State says next year won't be an issue. The construction on Turner Field will be done by then and moving forward the commencement ceremonies will be held there.

