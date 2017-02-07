Update: Roswell police identify teen shot and killed at apartment complex

Roswell police say the teenager found shot to death at an apartment complex just off Nesbit Ferry Road is 17-year-old Kobe Williams. Police found his body behind one of the buildings around 1:30 Tuesday morning. Authorities don't believe that this was a random act and Kobe Williams knew his attacker.

Angelo Sanchez moved from New York to Atlanta one year ago. He lives at the Nesbit Ferry Crossing Apartment complex in Roswell. He said it's a nice, safe place to live.

"The neighbors are very friendly, people walking their dogs, kids running around here."

So the news that a body was found Tuesday morning was shocking. Roswell police say 17-year-old Kobe Williams was lying behind building 15 shot to death.

"When I woke up this morning, taking my daughter to the school bus, it was flooded with cops and detectives asking questions, stopping everybody coming in and out of the complex," Sanchez said.

CBS46 learned that around noon, the apartment complex sent out a letter to all residents saying they’re unsure whether Williams was actually a resident but in their statement, they said they’re thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

CBS46 confirmed that Williams previously attended Centennial High School but he was not an active student. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District said a crisis team was dispatched to the school. 20 students have received counseling so far.

Michael Mcgee, a linebacker coach at Centennial says Williams was well-liked.

"He was a good kid, wasn’t a real troublemaker. Unfortunately I think he got caught up in a bad situation."

