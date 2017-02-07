Update: Roswell police identify teen shot and killed at apartment complex

Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan will be in metro Atlanta on Monday to join 6th District congressional candidate Karen Handel for a campaign rally.More >
Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan will be in metro Atlanta on Monday to join 6th District congressional candidate Karen Handel for a campaign rally.More >
With wet weather having given way to warm weather in recent days, the growth along roads throughout Cobb County is requiring every effort by crews simply to keep up.More >
With wet weather having given way to warm weather in recent days, the growth along roads throughout Cobb County is requiring every effort by crews simply to keep up.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Police say no charges will be filed after a road rage incident involving a gun in Cobb County.More >
Police say no charges will be filed after a road rage incident involving a gun in Cobb County.More >
Samara Huggins, an 18-year-old senior at Whitefield Academy in Mableton, didn’t always have much self-confidence.More >
Samara Huggins, an 18-year-old senior at Whitefield Academy in Mableton, didn’t always have much self-confidence.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >