A few of the Atlanta Hawks Players Visit Hughes Spalding - CBS46 News

A few of the Atlanta Hawks Players Visit Hughes Spalding

Posted: Updated:
By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Some of the Atlanta Hawks team members took time out of their busy schedules to visit patients at Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital of Atlanta. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Connect with CBS46