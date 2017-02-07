How to unsubscribe from email solicitations - CBS46 News

How to unsubscribe from email solicitations

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Is your email inbox so stuffed with unsolicited ads that you can't see your private messages?

Maybe you've tried to remove your email address from senders' lists. Unsubscribing works for well-known companies, but not necessarily for spammers.

Better Call Harry has what you need to know to clean up that inbox for good.

Click here for an FTC has a guide on how to opt out of unsolicited email, phone calls and mail.

