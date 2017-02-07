How to unsubscribe from email solicitations

Better Call Harry has ways you can protect yourself now, and what you need to do if a thief takes your wallet or purse.More >
The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
