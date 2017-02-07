Designated left turn lane for Peachtree Road

If you drive on Peachtree Road from Midtown to Buckhead in Atlanta you know its problems.

"You pick a lane and you take a chance in the left lane because it's moving faster it's dodgy and it's a little bit risky," Driver Katie Reynolds said.

Safety is one of the main reasons Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to put a continuous left turn lane on a three mile stretch of Peachtree Road.

"By creating that two-way left hand turn lane, giving cars that safe place to pull in for that left hand turn will cut down accidents, fender benders, those left turn crashes," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

It will stretch from Pharr Road to the on-ramp to Buford Spring Connector. Work will include repaving the road and re-striping it. This will cause its own traffic problems.

"The bulk of work is done in the overnight hours so we can keep that flow on Peachtree," Dale said. "Of course with resurfacing it does mean lanes will have to be shut down but we'll communicate as those closures come in."

Work is scheduled to start this summer and the Peachtree Road Race is in July. CBS46 pressed GDOT about timing and we learned they will coordinate to make sure there is no inconvenience to the big race.

Drivers say they do want GDOT to race and get this project completed as soon as possible.

"Our traffic in Atlanta as we all know is a little bit of a nightmare so anything they can do is going to make an improvement," Reynolds said.

