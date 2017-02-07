Gas station crimes now taking over housing communities

People living in south Fulton county are on edge-- worried a violent crime trend is making its way to their neighborhoods.

For weeks CBS46 has reported several car thefts and car break-ins at local gas stations, known as slider crimes.

Now neighbors say they’ve seen an increase of those crimes in their subdivisions. They said many times their cars are parked in their own driveways.

President of the south Fulton home owners alliance believes teens are behind the crimes. He and many others are concerned about Atlanta and Fulton county students having two days off from school, starting next week.

“There a fear that there may be an elevation in petty crimes, packages may be stolen off of porches maybe some break- ins and some additional stolen cars,” said Corro’ll Driskell president of the South Fulton Homeowners Association Alliance.

Community members said some people living are so concerned about those two days, they plan on taking the day off from work to keep an eye on their property.

At the Regency Oaks subdivision, they’ve already cut down any shrubbery and added cameras.

As Driskell works to hire security for nearly 400 subdivisions under the H.O.A—he’s encouraging neighbors to be nosy and keep an watchful eye.

