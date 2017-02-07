Ethics complaint filed against Gwinnett County commissioner

Taxpayers turned up the heat on Commissioner Tommy Hunter during Tuesday’s Gwinnett County commission meeting. Angry residents demanded that Hunter resign after posting a comment on Facebook saying, "John Lewis is a racist pig."

Nancie Turner took it a step further and filed an ethics complaint against Hunter with the help of two attorneys.

“His words are no joke and his suggestion that people should just lighten up I take offense at,” Turner said.

“There are an incredible number of highly inappropriate Facebook posts from him talking about Hillary Clinton...” attorney Christine Koehler said.

“He just like every other elected official and that’s what this ethics code is about. [He] is held to a much higher standard as he should,” attorney Helen Kim Ho said.

Hunter said he made the comment in response to Congressman Lewis saying that he didn’t see President Trump as a legitimate president. Hunter has since apologized for his choice of words.

“I have no political agenda for filing this grievance. It’s not a partisan issue, however it’s an effort to hold an elected official to the statements set by the commission,” Turner said.

Now Hunter has hired a spokesperson who we contacted Tuesday but were not able to get a comment from regarding the complaint.

“Commissioner Tommy Hunter is hiding in plain sight. He’s now hiding behind a political hired gun paying him to say what he’s too afraid to say himself and through his paid political surrogate he’s indicated that most of his alleged unethical comments are just jokes,” Ho said.

CBS46 reached out to Hunter and his spokesperson requesting a sit down interview with Hunter, but the request was denied. Hunter now has 30 days to respond to the ethics complaint.

