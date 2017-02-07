Fulton County deputy district attorney selected to replace retired judge

An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >