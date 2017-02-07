Fulton County deputy district attorney selected to replace retired judge

Deputy District Attorney Paige Whitaker has been selected to replace retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter.

Whitaker was told by Governor Nathan Deal on Tuesday morning about her new job.

“I am incredibly honored by Governor Deal’s appointment of me to the Fulton Superior Court bench. I look forward to learning from my colleagues on the bench and serving the citizens of Fulton County in this new capacity. I am glad to already know that the Atlanta Judicial Circuit Bar is made up of high caliber and dedicated prosecutors, defense attorneys, and civil practitioners, and I am eager to embark on this next part of my career,” said Whitaker.

As a graduate from the Duke University School of Law with 24 years of experience, Whitaker was one of the 39 attorneys that applied for the open Judge Seat. She was only one of three applicants that Governor Deal selected to Interview.

Whitaker will be leading the Appeals Division of the Fulton County District Attorney's office. This is the largest prosecutorial appeals division in the State of Georgia.

Her primary duty will be reviewing court appeals and ensuring they are successfully upheld.

Ms. Whitaker has been employed in fulton county for the past seven years.

