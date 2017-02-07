Man shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex

Police say a man was shot at an apartment complex in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the Brookwood Valley Apartments, located in the 8100 block of Brookwood Valley Circle NE.

The man was not alert when he was found, according to authorities.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police later confirmed to CBS46 that the man was dead.

