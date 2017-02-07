2 accused of stealing wallet at Panera Bread, spending $10K

Police say a man and woman are accused of stealing someone's wallet at a Panera Bread prior to spending more than $10,000 of the victim's money.

The wallet was stolen while the victim ate at a Panera Bread in Dunwoody on Jan. 25, according to authorities.

After allegedly stealing the wallet, police say the duo spent $10,843.96 at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Total Wine and a second Best Buy.

If you have any information about the crimes, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.