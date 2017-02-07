Police: Robber kicks in door, shoots Georgia State student

Police say a 20-year-old Georgia State University student was shot on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Courtland Street NE just before 5 p.m. The apartment complex is near, but not on Georgia State University property.

CBS46 spoke with Georgia State police who say the alleged shooter kicked in several doors in an attempt to rob people.

The student shot lives off campus and was at the apartment complex visiting friends, according to officials.

The student was alert and breathing when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

