Wife of Atlanta businessman in city hall bribery scheme files for divorce

Dramatic details have been released in the divorce papers filed by E.R. Mitchell's wife. Mitchell is the Atlanta businessman who pleaded guilty to paying more than $1 million to unnamed Atlanta city officials in a bribery scheme.

I talked with attorney Ester Panitch after papers were flied on behalf of his wife, Marjorie Mitchell.

Marjorie is well known nationally as the director of admissions for a very prominent Buckhead school and immediate past southeastern director for Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to nurturing future leaders.

Marjorie told me exclusively that she hopes this is all over soon.

Marjorie is a very private wife and mother who says she is entitled to a divorce from her husband of 28 years on the following grounds: equity lines for the Mitchell's two primary residences -- one in south Fulton County valued at $292,000 and the other on Hilton Head Island worth $563,000 -- have been maxed out by her husband after she paid off both primary mortgages.

She also claims her husband borrowed about $1 million from her during the course of their marriage -- her lifelong savings -- and placed numerous properties and companies in her name without her knowledge.

In a bizarre twist, Mitzi Bickers, a business partner of E.R. Mitchell and former Atlanta School Board president who also worked on Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's campaign, is named as a co-defendant in the divorce.

Bickers is believed to have significant interests in some of the same companies.

Marjorie claims the couple have acquired personal property, including a 2005 Toyota Sequoya, a 2003 Land Cruiser and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. She wants the titles to the Silverado and the Sequoya.

Marjorie also alleges her husband used funds kept in a trust for their three children for his personal use. According to papers, Marjorie and E.R. Mitchell have been separated since October 2016.

E.R. Mitchell is expected to hire an attorney and answer his wife's claims.

