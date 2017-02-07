Georgia lawmakers try again to let concealed guns on campus

CBS46 has obtained new numbers that show that slider crimes - when thieves slide into your cars, snatching your valuables -- is slowing down.More >
U.S. Representative John Lewis will host a meet-and-greet for his constituents on Monday.More >
It is day 41 of the tent-city occupation outside the Ted, and the protestors are still playing hardball with the developers who want to convert Turner Field into a football stadium for Georgia State University, as well as create new retail and housing nearby.More >
For drivers, the joy of hearing I-85 will open up this weekend is quickly overshadowed by word of more road work coming.More >
Dozens of foreign financial tech, or FinTech, companies have chosen to call Atlanta home in recent years, a migration spurred by the area's relative affordability and friendly business climate.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
A bear spotted in the Buckhead neighborhood in NW Atlanta has sparked a number of calls to animal control Thursday afternoon.More >
As his White House continued to struggle to get its story straight regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the unwanted photo-op of the president and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on Wednesday, Donald Trump took time out to troll longtime nemesis Rosie O'Donnell.More >
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >
U.S. Representative John Lewis will host a meet-and-greet for his constituents on Monday.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey drew polarizing reactions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Georgia. Read more: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Read more: Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him U.S. Senator David Perdue released a statement in support of the president's decision. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him," Perdue said. "The FB...More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a bill allowing parents to transfer legal authority for a child to a family member or an outside agency, urging lawmakers instead to focus on comprehensive changes to the state's foster care and adoption law next year.More >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
