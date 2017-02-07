Police: Men attempt to rob McDonald's in Fayetteville at gun point

Dramatic video you'll only see on CBS46 shows would-be crooks shooting their way into a metro Atlanta restaurant. The group held one employee captive at gun point as the wild scene unfolded on surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred at a McDonald's in Fayetteville. Investigators are still trying to figure out if this was a targeted act or random.

The robbers caught the employees at a door as they were closing for the night with their guns out demanding cash.

The only way to get in was to shoot.

"Give us all the money or we'll kill you..." is what Fayetteville police say a trio of robbers yelled to the employees during the attempted robbery at the McDonald's on South Glynn Road.

Cameras captured the moment the employees left for the night as the door locked behind them. That's when the gun-toting masked men approached, demanding to get in.

But there was only one way to do that.

"They couldn't open the door so one of the males got a pistol and actually shot the door," a police spokesperson said.

The crooks then kicked their way in, forcing one employee inside with them to open the safe.

"They're not thinking about the consequences, they're not thinking about any loss of life," the police spokesperson added.

Eventually the men left with nothing, but investigators say the failed attempt doesn't mean the dangerous threat is gone.

The victims were treated for some bruising, but nothing more serious.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.