Man shot in northwest Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

The shooting call was received by authorities just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not provide information on his condition.

