Metro Atlanta group nominated for 2 Grammy Awards

We're introducing you to a group with ties to metro Atlanta that is nominated for two awards.

The Blind Boys of Alabama toured the South during the Jim Crow era and they were part of the soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement. I spent some time with one of the group's members, who was born and raised in Atlanta.

When you talk about standing the test of time, the Blind Boys of Alabama have done it, becoming one of the most recognized gospel roots music groups in the world.

A big part of that sound is because of Atlantan Ricky McKinney.

"All my life I've been singing music, and to be with a group that is internationally known and has done so many great things, it makes you feel good, lets you know that God has shown favor in my life and that's a good thing," McKinney said.

That favor has shined on the gospel group for 70 years, and after five Grammy wins and a Lifetime Achievement Award the group is up for another Grammy.

The song "Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" is nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category.

"It just told a story that people can relate to because the mother's gone," McKinney said. "I just feel like a mother's love is one that cannot be replaced."

Their music has broken down barriers, a group better known for their soulful sound than their lack of sight. Some members have changed over the years, but all have been blind.

It was Glaucoma that took McKinney's vision.

"I lost my sight when I was 23 years old," McKinney said. "I lost my sight, but not my direction. I think we've touched every continent at one time or another and everywhere we went, people could understand what we're talking about because it was music and music is universal."

In addition to being nominated for Best American Roots Performance, the group has also been nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

