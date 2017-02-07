How Atlanta businessman in city hall bribery scheme managed empire

CBS46 uncovered more answers about how an Atlanta businessman who was part of a city hall bribery scheme managed his construction empire.

I spent hours listening to a 2007 deposition E.R. Mitchell gave in a separate case and discovered why testimony from it is so important to the current bribery scandal.

I knew Mitchell had a long history with public contracts and taxpayer money in metro Atlanta. Using open records, I found that Mitchell was in trouble and admitted it under oath.

Ten years ago, a costly lawsuit involved Mitchell, accused of overbilling and poor performance in lucrative contracts to build DeKalb County schools.

Settling the lawsuit took years, cost taxpayers millions and put Mitchell under oath about his business practices.

The lawsuit ended Michael Thurmond took over as DeKalb County's chief. He said the lawsuit was bleeding the school system dry.

"We were in deficit, couldn't pay our teachers, couldn't really provide the resources to educate our children," Thurmond said.

His first act was to settle the lawsuit.

"[It] allowed us to move forward and to bury that very embarrassing and really disgusting period of history," Thurmond added.

DeKalb County Schools were through with Mitchell from that point.

But not the city of Atlanta.

Three years after that deposition, Mitchell admits he bribed and money laundered to gain lucrative contracts with the city of Atlanta.

