Storms moving through northwest Georgia

Scattered showers and storms are moving through northwest Georgia, and are expected in Atlanta after 11 p.m.

What to expect

When this activity moves over your area, expect mainly rain and lightning. However, there is a chance that isolated storms could become severe and produce strong winds.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect north of Atlanta until 1 a.m. The watch includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

The watch does not include metro Atlanta.

When will it move in?

Scattered showers and storms are expected to move into far northwest Georgia after 9 p.m. and into metro Atlanta around 11 p.m. or later.

Thursday morning commute

If you're worried about Thursday morning, don't be. Any storms that develop will move out of metro Atlanta by the time you wake up Thursday morning.

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

