Young Thug sued after not showing up for concert

Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces a nearly half-million dollar lawsuit after organizers say he was a no-show for a concert in New York.

The $360,000 lawsuit accuses Young Thug of not having a valid, legal reason for not being able to perform.

Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, signed a $55,000 contract to play the concert in Rochester, N.Y.

It is unclear why Williams did not show for the concert.

