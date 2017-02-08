Neighbors hope to catch criminals in the act

Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.
A Newton High School student was arrested after police said they robbed a classmate at gunpoint in the restroom at Newton High.
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.
