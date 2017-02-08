Neighbors hope to catch criminals in the act

Residents of several south Fulton County neighborhoods say car break-ins and thefts are getting so bad, they're rearranging their work schedules to try to catch criminals in the act.

For weeks, CBS46 News has been tracking crimes at gas stations in the soon-to-be incorporated City of South Fulton. Law enforcement agencies refer to some of these as "slider crimes," because criminals often slide into a customer's passenger seat while he or she is pumping gas.

Now that authorities are heavily patrolling gas stations, the criminals seem to have migrated into the neighborhoods in the area. Many of the assailants appear to be teenagers.

Some neighbors in the area tell CBS46 News they're planning to take off work the next time there's a school break, like the long Presidents Day weekend scheduled for Feb. 17 - 20.

"This is the time when kids with idle minds and kids that are looking for something to do," said neighbor Stephen Lloyd. "They typically prey on the weak or elderly or a situation where no one may be at home."

Residents also say they're also cutting back shrubs to take away potential hiding spots and have also added more security cameras.

