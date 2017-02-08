Neighbors hope to catch criminals in the act

A Newton High School student was arrested after police said they robbed a classmate at gunpoint in the restroom at Newton High.More >
Two arrests have been made after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Cobb County.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
