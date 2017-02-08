Fight over parking space caught on camera

Video of a huge fight over a parking space is going viral, having been viewed millions of times after it was posted to Facebook just a few days ago.

The incident happened over the weekend in the parking lot of a HEB grocery store in San Antonio, Texas.

The video shows two women beating and punching each other before others step in to try to break it up. Another man begins to fight with one of the women and actually punches her before he is involved in another altercation.

The two videos together have over 7,500,000 views.

Watch the video (WARNING: Graphic language)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.