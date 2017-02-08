Impact resistant glass 1 Burglars 0 - CBS46 News

Impact resistant glass 1 Burglars 0

By WGCL Digital Team
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (CBS46) -

Two men who tried to break through the entrance of a gas station in Florida are under arrest after they were unable to smash the impact resistant glass of the front door.

Surveillance video shows the suspects crack the glass with a hammer and after several unsuccessful attempts to enter the store, they flee the scene.

