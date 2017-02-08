Impact resistant glass 1 Burglars 0

Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
