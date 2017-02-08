Officer helps young friend ask girl to prom during traffic stop

Two Bibb County teens will be attending their school prom together after a police officer helped the young man ask the girl to go.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department posted the video on Facebook, showing the officer executing a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer then hands the young girl a note from the boy asking "Prom with Kyle?"

The video shows the boy entering the picture and the young couple embracing.

The Facebook posts also shows a "thank you" note written for the officer from the boy.

