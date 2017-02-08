Falcons fire DC, Defensive line coach

Following the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history, the Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with defensive coordinator Richard Smith and Defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

The move comes after the team gave up 31 unanswered points in the second half of the game, falling to the Patriots 34-28. The Falcons gave up the sixth-most points per game during the regular season at 25.4 and also finished 24th in yards allowed per game, giving up 371.

Smith had been with the Falcons since 2015, when he was named defensive coordinator after serving as linebackers coach for the Broncos and Panthers. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins and Texans.

Cox had been with Atlanta since 2014. He has also served as defensive line coach for the Buccaneers, Browns and Jets.

It is unclear who will assume their roles for Atlanta.

The team also announced that it has hired Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator, taking over for Kyle Shanahan, who left the team to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian has been a college head coach at the University of Washington and USC.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.