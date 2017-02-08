Man killed in north Georgia home explosion identified

Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man killed after a home was completely destroyed in an explosion north Georgia.

Edgar Brummett, a member of the Sautee Nacoochee community, died after a house he was in exploFebruaryFebuary 3 in White County, while the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Law enforcement and fire units were on the scene of the explosion in White County Friday morning into the afternoon. The home on Rhododendron Lane was completely destroyed, and several houses nearby were damaged.

Authorities still have yet to identify a cause of the explosion, but last week said propane, may have played a role.

