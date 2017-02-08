1.4 million pages of documents released in Atlanta City Hall bribery case

The city of Atlanta has released 1.4 million pages of documents related to a bribery case that has been linked to city hall.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning.

CBS46 sent a team of 13 people to sort through the documents.

This comes after a second businessman faced arraignment Wednesday in federal court related to the bribery case.

A judge formally read the charges against Charles P. Richards of Tucker, who's accused of paying at least $185,000 in bribes to obtain city of Atlanta contracts over a five-year period. Richards is expected to plead guilty next week.

From approximately 2010 to August 2015, Richards conspired with E.R. Mitchell to buy lucrative construction-related contracts with the City of Atlanta,” said U.S. Attorney John A. Horn. “Contractors who willingly participate in a pay-to-play contracting system subvert the process for those who try to compete fairly and ultimately undermine the public’s trust in government.”

Richards' company, C.P. Richards Construction Company, which is located in Lithonia, has reportedly worked with another construction company owner, Elvin R. Mitchell, on at least two projects where Mitchell was the minority contractor.

Last month, Mitchell entered a guilty plea to bribery and money laundering charges for paying over $1 million to a yet unnamed city official to secure work for the city.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kasim Reed and his administrators say they are cooperating fully with the federal investigation.

“The citizens of Atlanta must be able to trust that government officials will perform their duties in the best interests of the communities they serve,” said Veronica Hyman-Pillot, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “[Richards] undermined the process of fair and open competition when he conspired with others to pay bribes in exchange for securing lucrative contracts with the City of Atlanta."

CBS46 News requested city of Atlanta documents related to the questionable contracts. City leaders released 1.4 million pages of documents on Thursday.

Some of those documents were difficult to read and the city says staff members didn't preview them before releasing them. The city is working with a third party vendor to provide more legible documents.

