1.4 million pages of documents released in Atlanta City Hall bribery case

Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
Corrections officials say an inmate has died after a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A body has been found inside a home following a fire in Alpharetta early Saturday morning.More >
A body has been found inside a home following a fire in Alpharetta early Saturday morning.More >
Samuel Johnson, 67, was last known to be at his residence in the 400 block of Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta.More >
Samuel Johnson, 67, was last known to be at his residence in the 400 block of Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta.More >
CBS46 has learned more than three thousand people are now registered to vote in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District after a federal judge ordered the state to extend the registration deadline.More >
CBS46 has learned more than three thousand people are now registered to vote in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District after a federal judge ordered the state to extend the registration deadline.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
CBS46 has learned that an Atlanta Police officer was injured Friday evening.More >
CBS46 has learned that an Atlanta Police officer was injured Friday evening.More >
Global icon Oprah Winfrey is in Decatur, delivering a commencement speech to graduates at Agnes Scott College.More >
Global icon Oprah Winfrey is in Decatur, delivering a commencement speech to graduates at Agnes Scott College.More >
A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a DeKalb County man walking up to a woman holding a puppy and striking it in the head and dragging it back to his vehicle.More >
A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a DeKalb County man walking up to a woman holding a puppy and striking it in the head and dragging it back to his vehicle.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
For more than 3 years, Victoria Rickman has been sitting in the Dekalb County jail, charged with the murder of her ex-fiance William Carter, Jr.More >
For more than 3 years, Victoria Rickman has been sitting in the Dekalb County jail, charged with the murder of her ex-fiance William Carter, Jr.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >