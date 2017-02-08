Charles Haley: First ever 5 time Super Bowl Champion

The name Floyd Norman may not ring a bell but chances are you have seen his work. Norman has worked on countless movies including Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, and Toy Story.More >
Fifteen years ago on this day (February 19) Vonetta Flowers would make history and become the first African-American to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeannette Epps, a former CIA technical intelligence officer, along with veteran astronaut Andrew Feustell will travel aboard Expedition 56.
District Attorney Darius Pattillo is Henry County's first African-American lead prosecutor.
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Friday for a southwest Georgia serviceman killed in combat on April 29.
