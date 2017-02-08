Charles Haley: First ever 5 time Super Bowl Champion

All the attention has been on New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady after his win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He won his fifth championship ring, but many aren't aware Brady isn't the first and only player to have five rings.

Meet Charles Haley: The Pro Football Hall of Famer was the only player in NFL history to be on the winning end of five Super Bowls before Brady's win in Super Bowl LI. He won two as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the ’80s and three with the Dallas Cowboys in the ’90s.

Although the ring count at this time may be equal for both, Haley may have an edge over Brady. Brady acquired his fifth Super Bowl victory over the course of 17 seasons, compared to only 12 seasons for Haley.

Brady, however, will reign as the first quarterback to have five Super Bowl rings.

Haley's autobiography about his lifelong battle with bipolar disorder and his desire to spread awareness was released October 2016, entitled Fear No Evil: Tackling Quarterbacks and Demons On My Way to The Hall of Fame.

