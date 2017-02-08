2 in custody after armed robbery Dollar General

Marques Johnson and Thomas Robinson Jr. were arrested for an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Hall County. Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Two suspects are now in custody following an armed robbery in Hall County.

The incident occurred at a Dollar General in the 3500 block of Atlanta Highway.

According to authorities, the suspects, Marques Johnson and Thomas Robinson Jr., fled the scene on foot but were later apprehended by a Deputy.

This case is still under investigation by the Oakwood Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved