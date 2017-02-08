Police promise heavy presence at schools following NW Atlanta shooting

Police say they will have a heavy presence at several schools in northwest Atlanta after a shooting Wednesday that forced the schools to be locked down.

Police eventually cleared the scene after the shooting that led to an hours-long search.

One person was shot in the leg during a shootout with a group of people. Authorities searched for multiple people in the Rolling Bend apartment complex near Etheridge Drive. Police went door-to-door at the apartment complex searching for the gunman, or gunmen, but weren't able to locate anyone involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Students at Boyd Elementary, Bunche and Harper Archer Middle Schools, BEST Academy, Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy and Douglass High Schools were held at their schools as the search for the shooter went on.

Officials said buses from the schools would run their routes to take students home after the area was cleared. Parents also had the option of picking up their kids with proper identification.

Streets were cordoned off and the public was asked to avoid the area. Medics were also on the scene, along with SWAT units.

The person shot was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

