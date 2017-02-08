Walton County man charged with killing his grandparents

Walton County authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of two people.

According to authorities, Andrew Bryant killed his grandparents, Charles and Betty Bryant.

One neighbor tells CBS46 his wife had a personal relationship with Betty.

"My wife and her would talk about cooking recipes and go to church and everything else," said Mike Higgins. "And he was diligent even in his age in keeping his yard straight and cutting the grass and trimming shrubs and all this other stuff."

Bryant has been charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Higgins says this kind of crime is unusual for this area.

"This isn't something that happens every day in Walton County and I hope it never happens again," said Higgins.

Bryant is being held in the Walton County Detention Center.

