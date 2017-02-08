Dog owner charged in deadly attack released from jail

Atlanta Police said dogs who reportedly mauled three children in a neighborhood this morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syria Sanders, 5, was critically injured after being attacked by dogs as they walked to the school bus stop. Source: Family

The man who was charged after police say one of his dogs attacked a little boy, killing him, is out of jail after signing off on a $70,000 signature bond.

During a probable cause hearing, a Fulton County judge found cause to support a charge of reckless conduct and reduced Cameron Tucker's felony charge of involuntary manslaughter to a misdemeanor.

Tucker was also granted a $70,000 signature bond which cleared the way for him to be released on Thursday.

Attack killed 6-year-old boy

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed in the attack. Syrai Sanders, 5, was also seriously injured as the kids walked to the bus stop.

The two were walking, along with other kids, SW Atlanta when the dogs attacked. Two dogs were taken from the scene by animal control.

